Tom Hardy shares best look yet at his Al Capone in Fonzo

Yes, that really is Tom Hardy in the picture above. The Mad Max: Fury Road star has shared another selfie showing himself in costume – and virtually unrecognisable – as infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone.

Hardy, 40, is portraying the mob boss, who ruled over Chicago during the prohibition era, in Josh Trank’s Fonzo. The drama is currently shooting in New Orleans, and Hardy looks to be undergoing quite the transformation for the film.

The gruff British star has shaved his head, and is wearing heavy prosthetics every day, changing the shape of his nose and face in order to look more like Capone, who died in 1947.

Hardy posted the latest behind-the-scenes snap via his Instagram account with the caption “Mega awkward character misstep ”





Capone, sometimes known as “Scarface” thanks the distinctive facial scars on the left of his face, was imprisoned for tax evasion in 1932, aged 33, after being pursued by the FBI for years.

While in prison, Capone was diagnosed with syphilis and gonorrhoea, which later developed into neurosyphilis, causing a degradation of his mind. According to a physician’s report in 1946, Capone “had the mentality of a 12-year-old child”.

Fonzo looks set to tackle this period of the gangster’s life. Here’s the synopsis: The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.





This is the first film from director Josh Trank since the release of the universally-panned Fantastic Four in 2015, and his firing from his untitled Star Wars spin-off. The director distanced himself from his Marvel reboot just prior to its release, tweeting – then quickly deleting – a message that suggested studio interference had marred his vision.

Fonzo is still in production. Its release date is unconfirmed. Tom Hardy can next be seen in Spider-Man spin-off Venom which hits cinemas later this year. Watch a trailer below.

