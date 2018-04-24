Tom Hardy Presents New ‘Venom’ Trailer At CinemaCon – Watch

Tom Hardy teased on Instagram last weekend he would bring the thunder at CinemaCom, and he didn’t disappoint. Hardy introduced a new trailer Venom during Sony’s presentation. The studio said would be made available Tuesday, but you can watch it here.

The trailer displays more of the anti-hero than a first trailer that focused on Hardy’s alter ego Eddie Brock. “See, we didn’t forget to put Venom in the movie!” Sony Motion Pictures boss Tom Rothman said in addressing criticism toward that first trailer that tried to heighten anticipation by largely leaving out the Spider-Man villain.

Brock is an investigative journalist who goes up against Riz Ahmed’s Dr. Carlton Drake and his harmful scientific experiments. When the mad scientist’s goons show up at Brock’s home when the reporter falls ill, the dark hero learns of his massive elastic, gooey power. In the last shot, we have a full reveal of Venom, teeth and all.

Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams (who Sony Motion Pictures boss told the audience “should have won the Oscar for All the Money in the World“), Riz Ahmed and director Fleischer introduced the clip. “I wanted to do a movie that my son could watch,” said Hardy.

“I happen to love superhero movies and I wanted to do one whether you believe or not; it wasn’t right until now and I didn’t want to play a damsel in distress,” said Williams about her strong-willed romantic interest to Hardy’s Brock.

The pic opens on Oct 5. For quite some time, studios have been trying to turn that slot into a hit making opportunity. It has been hit or miss. The top earners have been 2013’s Gravity ($55.7M) and 20th Century Fox’s The Martian ($54.3M). Blade Runner 2049 didn’t fare as well, with a $32.7M start.

Related stories

Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn Says Goodbye To Distrib Boss Dave Hollis, Calls Him Equal To WB Vet Dan Fellman

MPAA Boss Charles Rivkin Touts Power Of Motion Picture Industry In Regards To Jobs & Exports; Will Fight Piracy - CinemaCon

NATO's John Fithian At CinemaCon: Theatrical "Remains A Strong Business In Face Of Disruption"