Tom Hardy finally gets tattoo after he lost a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hardy is a man of his word, it would seem.

Thanks to a pic of the Dunkirk star dropped on Instagram yesterday, it shows he has a new addition to his gallery of tatts.

Spied on his bicep is the legend ‘Leo Knows All’.

The words now branded onto his skin are thanks to a wager he lost with his Revenant co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, after the pair spent several months together in the frozen wastes of Canada filming the gruelling survival tale.

DiCaprio bet Hardy that he would be nominated for an Oscar for his performance, but Hardy was unconvinced of such an outcome.

The loser of the best would have to get a tattoo of the other’s choosing as punishment, and it appears that Hardy has now made good on his commitment (Hardy scooped a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the role in 2016, though he didn’t win the actual gong).

View photos

Hardy revealed the details of the bet in an interview with Esquire magazine.

“He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,’” Hardy told Esquire in 2016. “Ha! I was like, ‘O.K., I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’”

We can now see the fruits of his inking thanks to a bartender in San Francisco, who posted a pic of himself and the actor after bumping into him on the street.

Last year, Hardy told Vanity Fair that had the bet been the other way around, DiCaprio would not have gone through with it.

“F**ker,” he joked. “He would never get a tattoo if he lost that bet! It was just one-way. I’m covered in sh*t tattoos anyway, so it doesn’t make any difference to me.

“If I got a big bold ‘Leo’ right across my thigh or across my face. It’s just that, isn’t it? You bet a tattoo, you lose. That’s what happens.”

Read more

James Franco removed from Vanity Fair cover

Gerard Butler: You lose your edge in rom-coms

Time’s Up is a revolution, says Helen Mirren



