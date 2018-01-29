Tom Hardy confirms Sony's 'Venom' film production has wrapped via Instagram

Tom Hardy has been busy filming Sony’s Venom film since October of last year but now the production has come to an end.

The actor posted a photo from behind-the-scenes of the Spider-Man spin-off on Saturday (January 27) in which he can be seen grimacing in a mirror. He captioned the photo, “Wrapped life back bye” with a waving hand emoji to really hit home how happy he was the shoot was over.

Of course, Hardy is no stranger to the superhero movie life; he played the main villain Bane in the final instalment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, in 2012.

From DC Comics to Marvel, the actor isn’t exactly transitioning to the hero role as his titular character aka Eddie Brock has long been an adversary of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego.





The British actor confirmed at Comic Con Experience Brazil, that the plot of the new film was inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector and the Venom: Planet of the Symbiotes miniseries written by David Michelinie and published in 1993 and 1995, respectively.

The first storyline established Eddie Brock in San Francisco, having relocated there after coming to an agreement with Spider-Man to leave each other alone if Venom committed no crimes.

However Venom and Spidey soon team up to fight five Venom-like Symbiote creatures: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony. In the Planet of the Symbiotes, the two team up once more to defend Earth from an army of symbiotes.

Sony head Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will not feature in Venom’s films so the screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner and Kelly Marcel will have rejigged much of these two comic storylines to fit within their narratorial parameters.

Tom Hardy is joined in the cast by Michelle Williams, who plays Eddie’s ex-wife Ann Weying (the first She-Venom) and Riz Ahmed is reported to have landed a role in the new film too.

Venom is expected in cinemas on October 5

