Tom Hardy busts some rhymes as rap mixtape from 1999 surfaces online

The well-known actor went by the name Tommy No 1 in those days.

A rap mixtape made by actor Tom Hardy in the 1990s has appeared online – 19 years after it was compiled.

The 18 tracks, entitled Falling On Your Arse In 1999, were posted on the music sharing platform Bandcamp by EdTracy – aka Eddie Too Tall – who wrote and produced the tracks.

Hardy, going by the name Tommy No 1, is listed as the writer and performer of the lyrics.

View photos (Bandcamp) More

Accompanying the music, Tracy wrote: “Made in a bedroom 1999, these mixtapes were never really finished” and shared a black and white photo of himself with Hardy.

Track titles include We Makes The Beats, Bring The F**king Noise, Sit Your Arse Down and Rotten Cocksuckers Ball.

In 2011, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor told the BBC that he had a recording deal as a rapper when he was a teenager.

He said: “I’ve recorded loads of stuff but it’s never been released.”

It is not the first time material from Hardy’s past has surfaced on the internet – in 2015 photos from his My Space page went viral.

A representative for the actor has been contacted for comment.