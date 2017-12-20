Tom Hanks Was Steven Spielberg’s Secret Weapon in Making ‘The Post’

ConsiderThis More

After five films together, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are close friends. However, Hanks also serves in another essential, unpaid role on Spielberg’s sets: acting coach.

Spielberg is infamous for not rehearsing his cast, expecting them to turn up on set fully prepared to step in front of his camera. This was especially true on “The Post,” which was on a fast track, even for the efficient filmmaker: Production began May 1, less than eight months before its December 22 release date. Hanks decided to take the newsroom gang aside for some much-needed prep.

“I knew how Steve worked,” Hanks said. “I had to figure out in different circumstances how this guy made movies. So just a little forwarding could go a long way. ‘Look, let’s get together off the books over pie and coffee and read through the stuff we have. I will try to explain to you the mantle of responsibility he gives actors.”

The production hired “What About Saul” star Bob Odenkirk to play Post reporter Ben Bagdikian via phone call, without meeting Spielberg. “Tom got us all together, the Washington Post team,” he said, “to read through our scenes together at his place, a week before, to get acclimated.”

Anyone who expected a blocking rehearsal with tape on the floor would be caught short. “He’s not going to do any of those things,” said Hanks. “We are all going to come in and know what goes on in the scene, so we have some idea of where we are going to be. He can see shots we can’t imagine.”

“Steven will run the scene once or twice,” said Odenkirk. “He tries different blocking, he works with inspiration. He doesn’t have storyboards. He tries to figure out right there on the day. Tom’s advice was to be on your toes and be ready.”

Spielberg felt time was of the essence to tell this story. “I was really depressed about the way things were happening in the world and in the country,” he said during a post-screening Q&A at the Fox studio. “And Liz Hannah, 31 years old, writes a spec script, gets it to Amy Pascal, who sends it to me, and suddenly my entire outlook on the future brightens. Our intended audience [is] the people who have spent basically the last 13, 14 months thirsting and starving for the truth.”

When Spielberg came on board March 3, he brought in “Spotlight” Oscar-winner Josh Singer for a rewrite, partly to beef up Hanks’ role of Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee. However, Hanks said Singer’s role was “beefing up the entire story. Hannah delivered the script to Amy Pascal and the studio in October before the election. It was a treatise on the growth of women and equality, when a woman was about to be the first president. When I read it in February, Bradlee was all over it as proportionally as now. Steve wanted to know details of what was in the [Pentagon] Papers. The movie ended up with more building-block specifics on Daniel Ellsberg, and more journalistic and legal aspects of the story, bolstered by Josh Singer and Liz Hannah on the set as well.”

NOR_D10_061217_0738_0732_R2_COMP – L-R: Howard Simons (David Cross), Frederick "Fritz" Beebe (Tracy Letts), Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), Arthur Parsons (Bradley Whitford), Chalmers Roberts (Philip Casnoff), Paul Ignatius (Brent Langdon), Meg Greenfield (Carrie Coon, seated) and other members of The Washington Post in Twentieth Century Fox's THE POST. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise.

Spielberg’s directing style is swift and decisive, which Odenkirk found exhilarating to watch. “Steven didn’t seem hurried or rushed. He seemed inspired,” he said. “I think he liked the challenges, the speed of it. He had a cast of experienced character actors. You get to set, shoot most scenes in two or three setups, and a few takes. Steven is composing in his head as he watches it. He is making strong committed choices, so you don’t have to shoot a bunch of backups. He loved the speed and the pressure, he was smiling all the time. When he wasn’t fidgeting, looking down and being nervous, he was running around like a kid with his first camera inventing shots. You show up and he will invent an amazing shot, look at a single, and turn it into a master as he dollies over to a corner to land on an important document.”