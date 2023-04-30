Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35 years of marriage with cake

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are marking their 35th wedding anniversary. (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are marking their 35th wedding anniversary with cake — and a sweet Instagram moment.

On Sunday Wilson took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and her Oscar-winning husband, who can be seen presenting her with a decadent buttercream-frosted cake reading "Happy Anniversary." As the singer and Now and Then actress notes in her caption, the couple were married on April 30, 1988.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she captioned the photo.

Wilson is Hanks's second wife. He was previously married to the late actress Samantha Lewes, with whom he shared daughter Elizabeth and actor Colin Hanks. After starring opposite Wilson in the 1985 comedy Volunteers, the star converted to her Greek Orthodox faith. The actors, both 66, have two sons: actor and musician Chet, and Truman, who made his film debut last year by playing the younger version of his father's character in A Man Called Otto.

Accepting his Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes, — just two months before he and Wilson would make headlines for being the first celebrities to publicly test positive for COVID-19 — Hanks got emotional as he praised his real-life leading lady as "a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is.”