Tom Hanks: Being the President is 'one of the crappiest jobs' in the world (exclusive)

Tom Hanks has said Oprah Winfrey has what it takes to run for President against Donald Trump in 2020. This comes with a warning though, saying he considers the Presidency “one of the crappiest jobs you could possibly have in the world”.

“Oprah, I think, wakes up in the morning and wonders how to make the world a better place,” Hanks explains to Yahoo Movies while promoting his new film The Post.

“There’s nothing wrong with the President of the United States having that be their ethos.”

“It might be the circumstance that the job of President is not one that requires an awful lot of legislative moxie” (AP) More

“Anybody can become President of the United States. And in that case, well, Oprah could as well. The reason for wanting to do it? Anybody who runs for President give up an awful lot of their life, and I think it’s one of the crappiest jobs you could possibly have in the world, unless you are hellbent on bringing along some degree of change that you think is right.”

Oprah’s unofficial Presidential campaign began after the actress and talk show host proclaimed “I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!” during her stirring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Oprah Winfrey Golden Globes speech: Cecile B. DeMille Award winner More

The hashtag #Oprah2020 began trending on Twitter almost immediately after her speech, and Hanks thinks she’s qualified to run in two years’ time. Not everyone agrees.

Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane said he found the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host “troublingly dystopian”, but Hanks begs to differ saying that Trump has changed US politics forever.

Oprah is beyond doubt a magnificent orator. But the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian. We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 10, 2018

Story Continues