Tom Hanks on who is making movies for Trump voters: 'Captain America, Wonder Woman, Florida Project' (exclusive)

Steven Spielberg’s new thriller The Post (in cinemas Friday) is a dramatic retelling of the story behind the Pentagon Papers leak in 1971. The leak blew the lid on a decades-long cover up over the impact of the Vietnam War to the American people.

The film is a rally cry for the freedom of the press, and it couldn’t be more timely in the era of President Trump and his “fake news” agenda.

Tom Hanks is Ben Bradlee, the Washington Post editor who – with his publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) – decided to publish excerpts from the papers after Richard Nixon obtained a federal court injunction forcing the New York Times to cease publication.





Speaking to Yahoo, the Oscar-winner says it’s very easy to draw parallels between 1971 and 2017 with “the powers that be who want to maintain the status quo, and stop the truth from coming to light”, with Trump’s apparent obfuscation of the Russian collusion enquiry being a striking recent example.

However Hanks argues that The Post is apolitical, as the story of the Pentagon Papers represents an empirical truth of American political history.

“I don’t actually think there is a particular political slant to a movie like The Post,” explains the 61-year-old actor.

“Because we are, in fact, dealing with Richard Nixon. And Richard Nixon in 1971 – if you have any sense of of history – you’ll realise that there was, I think, a crack in our republic under what that President tried to do. If the parallels that exist today, well, that’s going to be in the eye of the beholder.

