Tom Hanks Looks Just Like Mr. Rogers in New Photo from 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

See Tom Hanks Embody Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Tom Hanks!

The 62-year-old Oscar winner is spreading joy in the footsteps of Mr. Fred Rogers, the man he’s portraying in the upcoming Sony film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In a new photo, Hanks bears a striking resemblance to the legendary TV personality while wearing a red cardigan, khaki slacks, collared shirt and tie as well as Rogers’ memorable coiffed, gray hairstyle as he tosses a shoe in the air.

Directed by Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), the film is based on an article written by journalist Tom Junod after he met Rogers and the ensuing friendship they formed over the course of their lives before Rogers’ death in 2003.

Matthew Rhys portrays Junod as a jaded magazine reporter who is assigned to profile the children’s TV show host, and it follows him as he overcomes his skepticism and learns Rogers’ valued thoughts about empathy, kindness and decency.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hanks to Star as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Rogers, the star of the beloved, long-running children’s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, was the subject of the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? that premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and was a hit at the summer box office.

Heller recently cleared up what the movie would be about, clarifying that it won’t be a biopic.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Is Fred Rogers in First Look at Movie About Beloved TV Icon

“[This] movie is…. not a biopic,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly. “I disliked that when it got announced it was characterized as such. It’s really not. It’s a movie that’s largely focused on a reporter and [Mr. Rogers’] relationship to his life, and how [the reporter’s] whole world changes when coming in contact with Fred Rogers.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood arrives in theaters Nov. 22.