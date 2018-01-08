Tom Hanks, cocktail waiter? The Golden Globes moments you didn't see on TV.

While tuned into the 75th Golden Globes Awards, we’re certain that you saw the sea of black dresses and Time’s Up pins on men’s lapels, Seth Meyers’s opening monologue, that poignant tribute to 101-year-old Kirk Douglas, and Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech. But the TV cameras didn’t catch everything. We were inside the show, eyes peeled, keeping track of all the happenings (including trips to the bar) — and here’s what we caught that the cameras didn’t.
1. John Goodman was the first celebrity in the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Roseanne actor, a presenter, made a beeline to the bar, set up shop in the back, and was in the same spot for over two hours. We’re not sure what he was sipping on, but it was likely from the nonalcoholic offerings, as Goodman’s been sober for nearly a decade.
2. There was a no-photo rule in the ballroom, but when the Rock arrived, people just couldn’t obey. And can you blame them?! Dwayne Johnson, whose teen daughter Simone Garcia Johnson was this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador, had quite the array of fangirls — and guys. Octavia Spencer squeezed herself out of the fray just in time with a look on her face that clearly said, “I never thought I’d make it out alive.”
3. Tom Hanks, a four-time Golden Globe winner, played cocktail waiter for his crew. The nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for The Post returned from the bar with a tray of martinis (at least five!), and the iconic star balanced them expertly as he moved through the crowd, which parted on instinct to let him through. It was quite impressive.
4. Sterling K. Brown has a lot of fans — and not just loyal viewers of This Is Us. From the front of the room to way in the back, the crowd went wild when he collected his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama. Overheard in the room: “He’s like a brand now,” said one attendee about the star, who won his second Emmy in September. “He’s just going to win everything he’s up for.” By the sounds of it, people in the industry would be happy about that.
5. It’s official — the only person who can silence the Golden Globes ballroom is … Oprah. Throughout the night, the event was largely about socializing, even as the event was going on. But when the Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient took the stage, everyone quieted down and listened to every word she said. Well, when they weren’t clapping and cheering, of course. As soon as she was done, the ballroom got noisy again. We call that #thepowerofoprah.
6. There is a budding bromance between Chris Hemsworth and Armie Hammer, who was nominated for Call Me by Your Name. The men strode purposely toward the bar together. The crowd literally parted in front of and behind them. Buddy cop flick? True Detective Season 4? Who knows, but Hammer and Hemsworth has a nice ring to it.
