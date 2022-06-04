Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and More Elvis Stars Attend the Australian Premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Biopic

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The team behind Elvis has officially gone Down Under!

On Friday evening, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, and other film stars attended the Australian red carpet premiere for their new Elvis Presley biopic.

The stars posed for solo photographs, as well as a group shot that featured Elvis director, Baz Luhrmann at the Event Cinemas Pacific Fair in Queensland.

For the nighttime outing, Hanks, 65, looked dapper in a gray suit and white dress shirt, which he paired with a set of black suede shoes.

Butler, 30, looked classically cool in a glittering black jacket, which he wore on top of a black dress shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top. He completed the look with a pair of black boots.

Aussie native DeJonge, 24, wore a white suit composed of a slim blazer and oversized pants. The star opted for a pair of silver heels with large platforms.

Luhrmann, 59, meanwhile, went all out, wearing a black shirt and jacket alongside a pair of bright pink pants.

The filmmaker's accessory pieces were just as important, as he donned a pearl necklace and a bedazzled belt embroidered with "Elvis" written across it.

Elvis previously debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last month. In the project, Butler stars as the late music icon, Hanks portrays his manager Colonel Parker, and DeJonge plays the role of Priscilla Presley.

The film chronicles Elvis' "rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America," according to Warner Bros.

During a press event earlier this year, Luhrmann said he was inspired to make a movie about Presley due to "musical icons in my life that were so important to me."

"I was an Elvis fan but I don't know that that fan-hood was in any way the reason I wanted to do Elvis," he said. "But the truth is that in this modern era, the life of Elvis couldn't be a better canvas to explore America in the '50s and '60s. That's what drew me in, that and a guy named Col. Tom Parker."

Of casting Butler as The King, Luhrmann previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he knew he "couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist."

Elvis hits theaters on June 24.