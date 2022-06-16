Tom Hanks anger unleashed when overzealous fan knocks into wife Rita Wilson: 'Back the f*** off!'

Don’t f*** with Tom Hanks!

A recent video is making the rounds online showing the beloved Oscar-winner losing his cool when a group of hovering fans got a little too close for comfort to his wife, actress Rita Wilson.

According to the video, which has been published across multiple outlets, Hanks and Wilson, both 65, were seen leaving a restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night when a mob of overzealous fans and paparazzi began to swarm the pair as they headed to their car.

One of the fans is seen hovering a bit too close to Wilson, causing her to stumble. “Stop it!” Wilson screamed at the fan, prompting Hanks to intervene: “Back the f*** off!” he shouted. “Knocking over my wife?”

From that moment on, the group of fans stopped dead in their tracks as Hanks gave an Oscar-worthy stare at the crowd.

“Sorry about that, Tom,” one of them is heard saying before the actors made it safely to their car.

The actor — often called Hollywood's "nicest guy" (though he's been known to say the F-word onscreen) — has presumably been under a lot of pressure after an intense weeks-long press tour promoting his upcoming Bar Luhrmann-directed film, Elvis.

One thing is for sure, though: Hanks and Wilson, who share sons Chet, 31, and Truman, 25, have one of the most romantic Hollywood love stories. After having first met on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981, the couple became instant friends before their romance eventually blossomed.

The couple, who recently became Greek citizens, have been married for 34 years. Neither has ever been shy about expressing their love for each other publicly, especially at the onset of the pandemic, when it was announced they both had tested positive.

Hanks and Wilson's positive diagnosis marked a new chapter in the pandemic, becoming two of the first public figures to announce they'd tested positive; after a period of self-isolation in Australia, the actors made a full recovery. They also donated plasma after learning that they carried COVID-19 antibodies.

One year after they tested positive, Wilson reflected on that time in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude for the medical care they received Down Under.

Wilson explained how she "started feeling very tired and achy" two days before being hospitalized.

"I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland," she said at the time. "We share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus."