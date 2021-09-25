Tom Felton updates fans on his health following golf course collapse

Tom Felton is "on the mend" following collapse on the golf course. (Photo: Getty)

Tom Felton is “on the mend” following his golf course collapse, he confirmed on social media.

The Harry Potter alum, who starred as the villainous Draco Malfoy in the wizarding world franchise, participated in the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup in Wisconsin on September 23. At some point during the event, the actor collapsed, and was taken away in a golf cart. In photos from the event, Felton appeared to be conscious, however no reason for the collapse was shared.

In a new Instagram video posted on September 25, the Feed actor thanked his supporters for offering them their well wishes after his “scary episode.”

“I’m on the mend,” he shared. “People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages to get well soon.”

Felton even brought out his guitar and sang a song encouraging his followers “not to worry” about his health.

“Time to watch some Ryder Cup action,” he concluded the video.

In the comments section, Felton’s followers were thrilled to see the star doing okay. One wrote, “Words can’t express how relieved and grateful I am right now. I love you and am so glad you’re back.” Another added, “All of us fans were so worried about you Tom. Hope you feel much better and take care. We love you so much.”

Earlier this week, the golf fan shared an Instagram post in celebration of his 33rd birthday, writing, “33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33.”