Tom Cruise's son Connor swaps DJing career for fishing

Sea fishing and DJing have long been interchangeable careers, so news that Tom Cruise’s son Connor has swapped one for the other perhaps shouldn’t come as a great surprise.

23-year-old Connor, Cruise’s adopted son with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, has been working as a DJ for some years now, since the age of 16 in fact, occasionally using the nom-de-plume DJ C-Squared.

But all that could be a thing of the past, as he is more and more often taking to the ocean waves to make the rent.

According to Radar Online, he’s working ‘as a deep-sea fishing deckhand’ for a small business called 2 Shea Charters, out of Clearwater, Florida (also, coincidentally, the home of the Scientology International Headquarters).

Radar adds that as well as hurling ‘guts off a boat deck’, he ‘works for peanuts filleting finny critters caught by tourists who have no idea he’s the son of Hollywood royalty’.

Days reportedly begin at 5am, with chartered groups paying up to $850 for a day’s sea fishing.





A source added: “He loves being out on the water, so this is really a dream job for him.”

Not only is he working on the boats – evidenced by him featuring in a host of pictures on his Instagram page and that of 2 Shea Charters – he’s also scooping up cash in competitive angling contests.

He recently came third in the Rotary Club of Clearwater’s Kingfish Tournament, which was giving away $1000 prizes.





Yahoo Entertainment in the US confirmed with Connor’s DJ booking agency that ‘he hasn’t really DJ’ed in a while’, and they ‘somewhat have stopped sending him work’, after he reportedly didn’t turn up for a gig.

It’s said he was making as much as $10,000 for a two-hour set back in 2012, so while the fishing business is a more humble one, it’s doubtless good for the soul.

