Tom Cruise's daughter Bella thanks her dad for 'everything' in Scientology promo

Isabella Cruise, the daughter Tom Cruise shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, is being featured as a success story in a Scientology email.

Journalist Tony Ortega, who has written about Scientology for six years on his website, The Underground Bunker, reports that Bella shared her experience training to become an auditor, the person who asks the questions in the process of auditing, by which members work to achieve a higher level of insight and self-realization, in the organization’s London office.

Bella, 26, raved about the training, although she acknowledged it had been tough at times.

Tom Cruise is thanked by his daughter Isabella in a bizarre new Scientology promo that features her rambling “success story” https://t.co/KjMBNEyDrT #Scientology #TomCruise #ScientologyTheAftermath pic.twitter.com/I0QkekmBmd — Tony Ortega (@TonyOrtega94) March 24, 2019

“We all need to do this,” she said. “It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few melt downs and running to the bathroom to have a mini episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through. This is a gift to yourself and so many others. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t going to be an auditor or aren’t going to join staff. If you are going to make it as a being for the long run you NEED this. That’s the truth. You won’t stay Clear or OT without it. So stop messing around and get going.”

Bella, who works in fashion in London, where she lives with husband Max Parker, gave her internship the highest compliment: “The internship, for me, is what made me a Scientologist. I don’t just believe the tech works now. I know without any doubt that it does.”

She also thanked her famous father for “everything.”

Ortega noted in his post that he’s never seen a celebrity used to promote “the expensive and lengthy commitment it takes to be an auditor.” He’d also never seen Bella or her 24-year-old brother, Connor, in an official Scientology publication.

In an email to Yahoo Entertainment, Ortega explained that part of the reason he considered Bella’s promotion remarkable is that there’s been less emphasis on training church members to become auditors in recent years.

But he said Bella’s assessment of her training was not unusual.

“After completing any course, whether it involves training to be an auditor or not, a Scientologist will be asked to write up a success story like this,” Ortega wrote. “They know it’s important to gush like this, otherwise they might be interrogated about why they aren’t happier about the outcome.”

Bella’s brother Connor has also been in the headlines, reportedly because he has plans to marry a Scientologist who works for the church in Florida.

Cruise’s third child, daughter Suri, lives with her mother, Katie Holmes. She turns 13 next month.

