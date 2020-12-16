Tom Cruise yells at 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members for breaking COVID-19 rules: 'If I see you do it again you’re f****** gone'

New audio appears to capture Tom Cruise ranting at his co-workers on the British set of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The star, who’s also a producer of the blockbuster franchise, threatened to fire anyone not following the guidelines, according to the recording published on The Sun. Cruise was reportedly upset to see people standing too close together. Variety confirmed the incident.

Tom Cruise wears a mask while Mission: Impossible 7 films Nov. 29 in Italy. (Photo: Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

“If I see you do it again you’re f****** gone,” Cruise can be heard saying. “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*******. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

His said he didn’t want the movie to be shut down. Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the films to halt production early in the year, because of the pandemic.

Cruise insisted that there be no apologies: “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f****** homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f****** industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f****** movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f****** gone.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Cruise’s rep for comment.

Social media quickly reacted to the audio, with many people saying how glad they were to see Cruise taking the pandemic seriously. They also compared him to Les Grossman, the bullying Hollywood agent that Cruise played in Tropic Thunder, and several people noted the allegations against Scientology, of which Cruise is its most high-profile member.

Well having a reason to like Tom Cruise a little bit was the LAST thing I was expecting out of 2020 — Mrs. Ralph Hapschatt (@paco_chanclas) December 16, 2020

This audio of Tom Cruise screaming at the Mission Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID rules is kind of ... great?https://t.co/IvcgnX93AA pic.twitter.com/x59cikDdgO — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 15, 2020

Leaked footage as well pic.twitter.com/eFhLb9qHjx — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a2) December 15, 2020

I loved Tom Cruise since I first saw RISKY BUSINESS opening night in 1983. Listening to this...I love him even more now. https://t.co/uYJxWl88mz — Robert Meyer Burnett (@BurnettRM) December 16, 2020

Method acting in preparation for “Topic Thunder 2”, I presume?#LesGrossman pic.twitter.com/A4udMFSr5j — Snarkus Aurelius (@teddie_vedder) December 16, 2020

I would like to take Tom Cruise to the grocery store with me. — Community College Dropout Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) December 16, 2020

I hate when I agree with Tom Cruise because he supports a cult that destroys families tax free, but he's 100% right about Covid safety. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 16, 2020

1. Please remember as you're praising the audio of Tom Cruise yelling at crew members who don't follow Covid restrictions that he's the chief enabler of a criminal organization that has destroyed people's lives, bankrupted and separated families, led to people being imprisoned, — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 16, 2020

Imagine if the current administration came after Covid the way Tom Cruise did. We'd all be going out to dinner and a movie this weekend and heading home to see our older parents for Christmas.

Weird. But true. — Stacey Moseley (@StaceyRMoseley) December 16, 2020

The leaked audio recording came out the same day as a very different story about Cruise and how he sends his his many celeb friends a certain gourmet treat this time each year.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

