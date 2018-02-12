Tom Cruise scales the Tate Modern in new pics from Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Never one not to climb up a building if it’s, y’know, nearby, new pictures from the set of Mission: Impossible – Fallout find Tom Cruise shinning up the Tate Modern.

Snapped over the weekend, the action star was spotted on top of the former Bankside Power Station’s iconic central chimney in London.

Attached to a rope, but still rather nearer the edge than his insurance company would likely be comfortable with, he was being buzzed by helicopters.

It appears that the actor has learned little from his last rooftop stunt in London, when he broke his ankle leaping between two buildings.

That incident, which happened in Blackfriars, cost the production weeks – and millions of dollars – in delays.

Helicopters appear to be a recurring theme in the new movie, however.

It recently emerged that his keynote stunt (following scaling the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and clinging on to a plane as it took off in his last M:I movie) is fixing himself to the outside of a chopper for this sixth instalment in the spy series.

According to producer David Ellison, Cruise trained for a whole year in order to get the stunt sequence right.





The premise of the movie, vague as it is, is as follows:

‘When an IMF mission ends badly, the world is faced with dire consequences. As Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself to fulfil his original briefing, the CIA begin to question his loyalty and his motives. The IMF team find themselves in a race against time, hunted by assassins while trying to prevent a global catastrophe.’

Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill and Michelle Monaghan, it’s due out on July 26.

