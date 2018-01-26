Tom Cruise Says His Ankle Is 'Still Healing' After He Broke It on 'Mission: Impossible 6' Set

Tom Cruise didn't let a broken ankle get in the way of him doing his job.

The 55-year-old actor -- who just joined Instagram this week -- appears on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, and opens up about the injury he incurred last August while shooting the sixth installment of Mission: Impossible, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg.

"I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall," he recalls. "I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn’t want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital.'"

Cruise jokingly adds, "Then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements."

As for his ankle, the action star notes, "It’s still broken but I’m doing well. It’s not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going. I spent eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do."

And these stunts sound intense! "There is one big set piece, which has been two years in the planning. We do an aerial helicopter sequence, which in terms of action is the largest we have ever done," he remembers. "We were flying very low near rock faces and I was literally on Henry’s tail. It was incredibly exhilarating and dangerous."

Cavill -- who was also on the show along with Ferguson and Pegg -- admits that the scene frightened him a bit. "I thought at one point, ‘Ah, this is how I go but at least I will have been killed by Tom Cruise and it will definitely make the papers!'"

Hall interjects, "I was rather blasé about Tom hanging off a helicopter but when he actually did the stunt I screamed. I had no idea what was going to happen. It was terrifying."

Mission: Impossible - Fallout hits theaters July 27.

