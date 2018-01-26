Tom Cruise posts pic of insane new Mission: Impossible 6 stunt

What’s more dangerous than hanging off an aeroplane as it takes off?

Probably hanging off a helicopter, what with the deadly rotors being just a few feet above your head and all that.

Topping his last stunt from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, in which he hung off the aforementioned Airbus 400, he’s both landed on Instagram and unveiled his latest daredevil stunt in a devastating one-two punch.

In his debut posts on the social media site, he captioned ‘We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible, I can’t wait for you guys to see more’, rather understating the matter.

According to producer David Ellison, Cruise spent an entire year training for the stunt.

“I will say after the Burj, we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A400 for the plane,” he said at SXSW last year.

“What Tom is doing in this movie, I believe, will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable — he’s been training for a year.

“It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie then kindly clarified on Twitter: “To be clear: it’s a SEQUENCE Cruise has spent a year training for. Not a stunt. The stunts are a hobby.”

Doubtless the insurers of the movie will be having sleepless nights from here on, particularly after his last stunt ended badly.

The actor was leaping between buildings on the movie’s set in Blackfriars in London last year, when he broke his ankle in two places, causing a seven-week delay in production.

Cruise also confirmed that the new movie, the sixth in the Mission: Impossible series, will be called Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

It’s due out on July 27.

