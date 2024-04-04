Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Among Critics Choice Super Awards Winners

Superstars Tom Cruise and Pedro Pascal, recent Oscar winner Emma Stone and the legendary “Godzilla Minus One” are among the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards.

The awards, which honor fan-favorite genres in film and television, saw a diverse array of movies and TV shows garnering accolades from international critics and journalists. Leading the cinematic charge, “Godzilla: Minus One” (Toho), “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” (Paramount), “Poor Things” (Searchlight), and “Talk to Me” (A24) each secured two wins, the most of any movies.

In the acting categories, Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson were celebrated for their roles in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.” Recent best actress winner Emma Stone was recognized for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ black sci-fi comedy “Poor Things,” alongside her Oscar-nominated co-star, Mark Ruffalo.

On the television front, HBO’s “The Last of Us” dominated, clinching seven trophies in its debut season. This sweep included awards in both the superhero and horror film categories. Stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey won two awards each for their portrayal of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, while co-star Melanie Lynskey was named best villain.

The full list of winners are below.

Film Winners

Best Action Movie: “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Actor in an Action Movie: Tom Cruise – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

Actress in an Action Movie: Rebecca Ferguson – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

Superhero Movie: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Actor in an Action Movie: Michael Fassbender – “The Killer”

Actress in a Superhero Movie: Iman Vellani – “The Marvels”

Horror Movie: “Talk to Me”

Actor in an Action Movie: Nicolas Cage – “Dream Scenario”

Actress in an Action Movie: Sophie Wilde – “Talk to Me”

Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: “Godzilla Minus One”

Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Villiain in a Movie: Godzilla – “Godzilla Minus One”

TV Winners

Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: “Reacher”

Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Idris Elba — “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie: Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness”

Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: “The Last of Us”

Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: “The Last of Us”

Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: “Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful”

Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Jharrel Jerome — “I’m a Virgo” and Kurt Russell — “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Annie Murphy — “Black Mirror: Joan is Awful”

Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie: Melanie Lynskey – “The Last of Us”

Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies and series.

