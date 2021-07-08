Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Glimpse of Herself Online

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is making a rare appearance online.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old artist, who typically sticks to sharing photos of her artwork on her Instagram account, posted a short black and white video of herself on her Instagram Story.

"My face during extra time... fingers crossed," Bella captioned it, adding an emoji of the British flag.

She and her husband Max Parker live together in London. The artist was seemingly showing support for England's national soccer team during the Euro 2020 semifinals before the team won 2-1 against Denmark in extra time.

Earlier this year, she gave followers another rare snap, posting a photo of herself bundled up in a beanie, scarf and coat as she looked into the camera. "Same face, new prints now available on the shop," she wrote in the caption.

Before that, the last time she posted a photo other than art was in August when Bella shared a shot of herself in front of a mirror wearing a black newsboy cap with a glitter Instagram filter.

"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it's just another Instagram filter," she captioned the post.

Bella has lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Parker. She also launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Cruise and Kidman are parents to Bella and her younger brother Connor, 26. The former couple divorced in 2001 and have since respected their children's privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 that Cruise "loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story."

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, "I'm very private about all that," as reported by Australia's Who Magazine. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."