Tom Cruise leaps from plane at 25,000 feet for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise continues to do the Impossible for his films. This time around, it’s jumping from a moving plane.

On Sunday, Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo on Instagram of Cruise preparing for an extraordinary stunt. “Just one shot left. At 25,000 feet. At 200 mph. At dusk. Three minutes of available light. Two minutes of action. One chance per day,” McQuarrie wrote in the caption.

McQuarrie had posted other photos from the production previously, including some that appear to be from the same plane stunt. Cruise also posted a photo of himself jumping, with the caption, “Dropping in.”

In February, Cruise tweeted about another death-defying aerial stunt from the film, in which he had to operate a helicopter. Of that stunt, producer Jack Myers noted, “It takes someone like three months of eight-hour days just to become a novice helicopter pilot. Tom needed to work ’round the clock to reach the level of skill the sequence needs.”

I've always wanted to do a sequence like this. Here's a look at the helicopter stunt from #MissionImpossible. pic.twitter.com/C1cXFPiBZV — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 7, 2018

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and all of its stunts, premieres July 27.