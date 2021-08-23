Tom Cruise lands in a helicopter in a U.K. family's field

Imagine Tom Cruise landing from the sky right in your back yard – literally. A family in the U.K. got a surprise treat when the actor landed in a helicopter in their field, then let them go for a ride.

Cruise is in Europe filming the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie and was supposed to be shooting in Birmingham, U.K. The nearby airport was closed and Cruise, who was traveling by helicopter, needed a place to land, BBC News reports.

Alison Webb was asked if her field in nearby Warwickshire could be used to land a helicopter for an unnamed "VIP who was running late," she told BBC News.

When the helicopter landed, none other than Tom Cruise emerged.

A family in the U.K. got a surprise treat when Tom Cruise landed in a helicopter in their field while in the country to film a

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," Webb said. "He [Tom Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like, wow."

Webb said Cruise immediately walked over to her children and "elbow bumped" them to say hello and thank them. "Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter," she said.

Cruise let the kids take a ride while he went to a meeting. "It turned out to be an incredible day," Webb said. "It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened."

Cruise has spent a lot of time in Europe in recent months. According to Reuters, production on the seventh "Mission: Impossible" was shut down in February 2020 while filming in Italy. Filming resumed in September and moved to London in December.

The movie, from Paramount Pictures (a division of ViacomCBS), was scheduled to premiere in November 2021, but was pushed to May 27, 2022, according to Variety.

Cruise has been spotted several times during his time in Europe. Dozens in Birmingham have snapped photos of the actor filming at Grand Central shopping center, BBC News reports. Part of the center is closed to the public through Wednesday this week as filming takes place.

Story continues

Cruise was also spotted at a local Indian restaurant on Saturday. After reportedly ordering two chicken tikka masala dishes at Asha's, locals began calling him "Two Tikkas Tom," BBC News reports.

Some speculated if it was actually Cruise, but Nouman Farooqu, general manager of the restaurant, told BBC News it was "100%" him. He came with a group of five and ordered dishes to share – then ordered seconds, Farooqu said. The restaurant also posted photos of Cruise with staff members on Facebookl.

Special Report: Biden speaks on COVID-19 vaccines after FDA grants Pfizer full approval

Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Texas GOP renews efforts to pass voting bill