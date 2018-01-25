Tom Cruise joins Instagram to reveal 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' title and his next jaw-dropping stunt

You can’t keep Tom Cruise down, literally — as is so often the case in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which regularly features the star dangling from perilous heights. The Hollywood icon will again be putting himself in lofty danger this July, when he pulls off yet another amazing feat in the franchise’s sixth installment. And to celebrate his brand-new Instagram feed, he has revealed exactly how he plans to top his previous death-defying outings.

This morning, Cruise joined the social media site and promptly announced that the upcoming film will officially be called Mission: Impossible — Fallout:





And while we don’t want to read too much into that title, the idea of falling is certainly relevant given the follow-up photo Cruise shared:





Apparently, hanging off the exterior of an airborne plane in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation wasn’t crazy enough for Cruise, as this time around, he’ll be holding on for dear life on the outside of a midflight helicopter — that has no pilot! While it’s hard to imagine how this hazardous sequence could be executed in real life, as opposed to on a set, Cruise’s penchant for doing his own stunts is so legendary that there remains a chance he has, per the above post, upped the ante and continued his streak of jaw-dropping Mission: Impossible exploits. We do know Cruise trained for over a year for Fallout’s signature centerpiece, only to reportedly break an ankle in two places and hurt his hip during production — a series of injuries that actor Danny Trejo called out as irresponsible when we spoke with him late last year, because the resulting months of shooting delays wind up costing other men and women their jobs.

No doubt this photo is merely a meager tease of the insanity that the sequel, which co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, and a famously mustached Henry Cavill, has in store for audiences.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout lands in theaters on July 27.

