Tom Cruise ‘honoured’ by pioneer prize

The actor received the gong from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

Tom Cruise has said it was an “honour” to be named pioneer of the year at a recent ceremony.

The Mission: Impossible star collected the prize from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation at CinemaCon, a convention for cinema owners.

He shared a photograph of himself smiling on Instagram as he held the large award.

He captioned the photo: “It was an honor to be recognized at #CinemaCon last night with the Pioneer of the Year award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation – an organization that does so much for so many.”

Cruise recently wrapped production on the latest instalment of the action franchise, in which he reprises his role of Ethan Hunt.

During the convention Cruise detailed a skydiving scene from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which required 106 takes.

The film also stars Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

It is due for UK release on July 26.