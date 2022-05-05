Tom Cruise Arrives at World Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in a Helicopter He Piloted

US actor Tom Cruise arrives to the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!" in a helicopter piloted by himself, aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise knows how to arrive in style — and on brand!

At the premiere of his new movie Top Gun: Maverick, the film star, 59, landed on the USS Midway in San Diego, California, on Wednesday in a N547SA Airbus helicopter that he himself piloted.

Sporting American Optical's pilot sunglasses, Cruise smiled as he exited the aircraft and walked along the tarmac, buttoning up the jacket of his bespoke navy Brioni three-piece suit. The copter in the background was branded with the film's title as well as the actor's name in large letters.

In the new film, the Mission: Impossible actor is reprising his role of Maverick over 35 years after the original Top Gun debuted this month in 1986.

Top Gun: Maverick was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maverick was originally set for a June 24, 2020, opening, but was shifted to Dec. 23, 2020, due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later had release dates set for July 2, 2021, and then Nov. 19, 2021.

The film will officially hit theaters on May 27 ahead of Memorial Day Weekend after screening at the Cannes Film Festival in the middle of this month.

Top Gun: Maverick welcomes back Val Kilmer as Iceman from the first movie and introduces several characters played by noteworthy actors new to the franchise — Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Manny Jacinto and Jennifer Connelly.

Recently, Cruise took time to sing the praises of Lady Gaga, whose new song on the soundtrack "Hold My Hand" he said is "the heartbeat of our film."

Earlier this week, Cruise stopped by The Late Late Show and talked about just how big of an impact the song has on the sequel and how the "incredible" Gaga is "not just on the soundtrack" of the movie, but also "helped compose the score."

Cruise explained that Gaga presented her song to him and Hans Zimmer, who also composed the music for the film, after they were struggling with finding the right fit.

"It just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing," he told host James Corden. "It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had ... in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film."

Gaga released the sweeping, cinematic ballad on Tuesday, encouraging fans to "have faith in humanity" in an Instagram post about the uplifting track.

"I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," Gaga wrote alongside a selfie.

"When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own 🤝," continued the caption. "I love you with my whole heart for all the years I've been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you. Thank you 🙏 here we go!!! 🖤✈️."