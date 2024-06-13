Tom Brady's kids roast him about retiring in career tribute video: 'Don't get any ideas'

Tom Brady has three important people celebrating him as he got inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12.

The former NFL star's three children, Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, narrated a sweet and funny video ahead of his induction. The kids also poked fun at their famous father's retirement and getting back into the game.

“My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too. What a ride. See you tonight New England,” Brady captioned the video posted on his Instagram.

Vivian kicks off the video, saying, “Hey, Dad. We’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week, and I thought it would be fun to look back on all those amazing years as a Patriot.”

Benjamin then adds, “Six Super Bowl titles, I only remember three of them, but those games are some of my favorite memories,” followed by Jack saying, “Same here, Benny. “But I know the rest of the family was there screaming at the top of their lungs during the first three.”

Tom Brady share a photo of his three kids on Instagram. (@tombrady via Instagram)

As the trio continued to praise their father and his accolades, they said that "most importantly, you were just dad."

“So from Papa, Grandma, all your sisters, nieces, nephews, and us, congratulations on your induction to the Patriot’s Hall of Fame,” one of his son's said, before roasting him about unretiring.

“Just don’t get any ideas when you walk past a locker room tonight,” the video concludes.

Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He shares older son Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Brady got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in October 2022.

On Sept. 10, 2023, Brady's kids showed support for their dad when they attended a special ceremony announcing the former NFL star's induction into the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame.

Brady wore his old Patriots jersey with the No. 12 on it when he was feted during halftime of the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brady's three kids honored their dad by wearing matching Patriots jerseys with his old number.

Tom Brady's children, Vivian, Benjamin and Jack, show their support for him as he's honored at halftime of the Patriots-Eagles game. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

In June 2023, Brady told TODAY.com that he wants the best for his children.

“What do I hope for as a parent?" he said. "That they find something they love to do and a great group of friends who love them for who they are.”

“Fatherhood is a great responsibility — being available and present is the most important thing,” added Brady. “Something that I continue to work on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It’s always a work in progress.”

Here's what to know about Brady's three children.

Jack, 16

Born John Edward Thomas, Brady’s oldest child goes by Jack. Brady and Moynahan welcomed him in August 2007.

While Brady revealed last year Jack was playing high school football, he said on ESPN’s “NFL Live“ in June he hopes his son doesn’t play professional football.

“I wouldn’t choose for him to (play football), because there’s too many crazy expectations that people would put on him, most of them probably very unfair, actually,” Brady said.

“I hope he finds the things in his life that allow him to get up every day to be internally motivated to work hard at something he loves to do,” he added.

Brady has long shared his passion for football with Jack.

In honor of Jack’s 16th birthday this year, the former NFL quarterback dedicated a sweet post to the teenager on Instagram.

“16 years of joy with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for,” Brady wrote. “You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life.”

Benjamin, 14

Brady married Bündchen in February 2009, and the pair welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein, in December 2009.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack," Brady told “Men’s Health" in 2019. "So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’ The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Brady has a forever football fan in Benjamin. In December 2022, the athlete shared a text message from his middle child, sent before one of his games.

“I will be watching,” wrote Benjamin in the message. “Say hi to me on camera.” He added, “Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt.”

Brady declared the text message “The best motivation any Dad can have!!” adding, “I love you, Benny.”

In a Sept. 4 episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady, who said he’s “always going to love throwing” a football, revealed that he and Benjamin play in the backyard as Benjamin is gearing up to get out on the field himself.

But, it turns out, Ben doesn’t want to be like his famous dad: His role model is Gronk.

Brady said that Benjamin has many talents, from being a musician to an artist, but this year for the first time he expressed an interest in playing football. Brady revealed that his son’s football idol is his former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

“(Benjamin) told me this year, ‘Dad, I’m playing football.’ And I was like, ‘What do you wanna play?’ And he was like, ‘Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!’” Brady recalled.

After hearing the news, Brady shot Gronkowski a text, saying, “Yo, my boy wants to be like you,” which the former quarterback said Gronkowski “loved.”

“He wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he’s gonna be a little beast,” Brady concluded.

In December 2023, Brady and Bündchen celebrated Benjamin's 14th birthday. The pair both took to Instagram to give him a sweet shout-out.

“My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already!” Brady, a former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, wrote in an Instagram slideshow of the teen.

“It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me,” wrote Brady.

“You’ve grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk),” Brady added, tagging former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who Ben previously identified as his football role model. “You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills make you a force to be reckoned with.”

Brady added, “We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you! P.S. No, you can’t stay up until 3 AM playing video games now that you’re 14. Nice try tho.”

Bündchen wrote her own tribute on an Instagram photo slideshow: “Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday.”

“Te amo muito,” she added in her native Portuguese (Translation: I love you lots).

“Ps. One day your baby will stand as tall as you are,” Bündchen wrote. “And you won’t be ready for it.”

Vivian, 11

Brady and Bündchen's second child, Vivian Lake, was born in December 2012.

Clearly her mother's look-alike, Vivian can even unlock the supermodel's phone with its Face ID function, according to a March 2023 Vanity Fair interview with Bündchen.

Vivian throws the football around with her dad, but she was quick to call him out when he got impatient with his former teammates.

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying!" Brady said last year on his podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” as reported by “People.”

He added, "I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there."

Brady also indulges his daughter's interests, recently at a Blackpink concert.

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken," Brady tweeted, sharing a photo of himself in the crowd.

In December 2023, Brady celebrated Vivian's 11th birthday on Instagram. The football star paid tribute to his “little angel" by sharing a number of photos of her over the years.

“Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy,” he captioned the post. “You are always a bright star to all of us. Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I love you to the moon and back.”

Bündchen also posted in honor of Vivian’s special day and included photos of herself and her daughter riding horses and doing beachside yoga.

“Happy birthday my little sunshine!” the Brazilian supermodel captioned her post. “I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter!”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com