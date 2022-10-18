Tom Brady talks about work-life balance amid Gisele Bündchen drama as he's pictured without wedding ring

Tom Brady continues to follow Gisele Bündchen's lead. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was photographed without his wedding ring, not once but twice, over the weekend, amid divorce rumors. The subtle statement comes after the supermodel was pictured without her sparkler on multiple occasions.

Brady, 45, left his Pittsburgh hotel ahead of Sunday's football game sans ring. While the NFL star obviously doesn't play with the hardware, it could be construed as an intentional move. The night before, Brady was pictured at Robert Kraft's wedding without the band — and without a date. Bündchen was nowhere to be seen at the New England Patriots owner's surprise nuptials.

Speculation over the state of Bündchen and Brady's marriage has been rampant for two months, ever since the Bucs star took an 11-day absence from practice for personal reasons. The former Victoria's Secret model was reportedly upset over his decision to un-retire and tension came to a head. Brady talked about the challenges of maintaining a work-life balance on a new episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Brady spoke with NBA star Kevin Durant about being tortured by perfection and how that impacts balance at home. Durant said he's been struggling as he gets older with the "mental obstacle of trying to figure out what's the good balance between the two."

Brady agreed.

"I just think the same way. I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, man, here I go again. There's only one way to do it," he shared. "The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, 'Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.' When it comes down to it, you're competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are. You're going to go, how do I get it done? You know, what do I got to do to get it done?"

Bündchen apparently doesn't think her husband of 13 years is finding that right balance. The supermodel, 42, raised eyebrows with a social media post last week about relationships. Bündchen liked and commented on an Instagram from coach Jay Shetty that read: "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Shetty wrote in the caption, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals.⁠"

Bündchen left a prayer emoji in the comments section.

