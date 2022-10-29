Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Source Says They Have 'Same Goal'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are committed to amicably co-parenting amid their speedy divorce.

A source tells PEOPLE the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, is spending the weekend in Tampa, Fla. with their kids as he practices with the Buccaneers, following Friday's news that the pair was filing for divorce, which was quickly finalized later that day.

"He is always happy when he is with his kids," the source adds. "The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months."

"When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad," the insider adds, noting that the children spent last weekend with their mom in Miami.

Brady was seen taking their son Benjamin Rein, 12½, and 9½-year-old daughter Vivian Lake to a movie on the night their divorce was finalized, following 13 years of marriage. He also shares son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bundchen Instagram Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family after the 2021 Super Bowl

Another source close to Bündchen, 42, tells PEOPLE that the Brazilian supermodel "seems fine," given the circumstances: "She worked with Tom to make sure their divorce was as smooth as possible. The focus is on their kids. Gisele knows the kids will be okay when they are with Tom. She thinks he is a great dad."

"They obviously haven't had the same goal for their relationship, but they do for their kids," the source says. "They will continue to work hard to make sure things will be as good as possible for the kids. Gisele couldn't be prouder of her kids. She tries to stay in a positive place."

"She is grateful for all the years with Tom. She is ready for a new chapter now though," the insider says.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady said in a statement that he and Bündchen have been "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," whom they will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

He added that the kids "will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

Bündchen also shared a statement about the divorce: "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart," Bündchen continued. "And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

