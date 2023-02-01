Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward.

Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear gray button-down shirts as they stand on either side of Jack, with the football star opting for white pants while Moynahan wears black. Jack wears a white button-down with tan joggers, posing with an arm around each of his parents.

In addition to Jack, Brady is also dad to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

Brady has been open about his desire to support his children's passions. In October, he admitted that watching his son play the sport he loves most has been especially thrilling.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," he said on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports."

Since Jack showed more interest in other activities when he was younger, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star "never imagined" his son would follow in his football footsteps.

"Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he added. "And I don't give a s--- how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

Moynahan told PEOPLE in 2019 that she felt lucky she and Brady are able to smoothly co-parent their son.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she said at the time. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."