Tom Brady Reportedly Will Make $23 Million This Year in Contract Extension

Tom Brady will be leading the New England Patriots for at least three more seasons.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, 42, is set to play with his team through the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from NFL.com.

In the deal, Brady will reportedly make an additional $70 million: $23 million for the 2019 season (an $8 million raise), then $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021.

ESPN.com reports that the athlete’s salary for 2019 will tie him with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and comes after Brady was set to become a free agent following the upcoming season.

A rep for the Patriots did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite wife Gisele Bündchen‘s teasing about not having “been very successful” at getting her husband to retire, Brady — who has been the Patriots’ quarterback for his entire professional career, since the 2000 season — has insisted he’s not quite ready to take off his helmet yet.

“I’ve said that for a long time,” Brady told ESPN in January of his “zero” percent chance of retiring, ahead of his sixth Super Bowl victory. “I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me.”

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” he continued. “Like I’ve said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes, and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year. But every year is tough.”

When it comes to retirement, Brady said he’ll know when the time is right — and that time isn’t now. “I’m gonna feel like, ‘Okay, I’ve had enough,’ ” he told the outlet. “I don’t quite feel like that yet.”

