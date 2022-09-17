Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

Tom Brady and Gisele

George Pimentel/Getty Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE.

The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling.

"Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider.

A second source adds: "During the season, they live separate lives."

Sources have told PEOPLE that Brady's decision to un-retire has been a sticking point for the supermodel, who has said that she wants him to be more present with their kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

But a third source says the football legend makes sure to find time for his family.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source says. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family

Gisele Bundchen Instagram Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family after the 2021 Super Bowl

The couple owns a $17 million home in the upscale Indian Creek Village of Miami.

"They both want to live in Miami, they love it, and have loads of friends there," the first source says.

They add: "I don't think there is any formal separation at this point, they would like to work things out."

Brady previously came off an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers last month after he was excused to "deal with some personal things."

He addressed the absence to reporters after his return, saying: "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s— going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his Brazilian model wife have been "hitting a rough patch," a source told PEOPLE last week: "There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

They added that Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married."

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot one month after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Feb. 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in California.