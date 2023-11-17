During the After Show, Rachel Zegler says, now that the first photo of her live-action Snow White movie has been released, the weirdest part of acting with seven CGI dwarves was the fact that she spent most of her days alone without talking to anything real. Even though she says she felt a little bit batty, bushe had great filmmakers around her who made her feel confident in what she was doing. Also, Tom Blyth says he hit a tree while horseback riding for Billy the Kid and jokes that “the tree lost.”

