Toddlers & Tiaras Alum Kailia Posey Dead at 16: 'A Beautiful Baby Girl Is Gone'

Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died. She was 16.

Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed the news of her death on Facebook Monday. At the time, Gatterman shared a photo of Posey dressed in the sparkly gown she wore to prom last month.

"I don't have words or any thoughts," Gatterman wrote. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Gatterman has not confirmed the cause of Posey's death, but she has since updated her profile photo and cover image to honor her late daughter. For the profile image, she uploaded a photo of Posey as an angel.

PEOPLE has reached out to TLC for comment.

Hours before confirming Posey's death, Gatterman said the teenager was supposed to be "graduating with honors" next month.

Posey was best known for appearing on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, which originally aired from 2009 to 2013. The high schooler was 5 years old when she appeared on one episode of the reality series, which saw her compete in the California Tropic Arizona pageant, and she became one of the series' most recognizable faces after her reaction in an interview became a popular gif.

Posey continued to compete in pageants after her brief stint on the show. In January, she announced she was competing in Miss Washington Teen USA in February. "One word. Thankful," she captioned a post on Instagram.

On Sunday, Posey had launched an Instagram account dedicated to showing off her contortion skills. However, her final post on her primary account was a photo of herself posing in a colorful, red outfit.

She captioned the pic, "None of your concern :)."