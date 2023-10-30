Todd Slater & Brandon Evans’ New Venture Brick Lane Entertainment To Launch Laura Marano-Starring ‘When We Collided’ At AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Todd Slater of Convoke Media and Brandon Evans of Brick Lane Pictures have launched Brick Lane Entertainment. The production, sales and financing partnership based in LA and Dublin will be taking When We Collided, starring Laura Marano and directed by her sister Venessa, to AFM.

Brick Lane will co-produce alongside Laura, Venessa and Ellen Marano’s Calabrian Rhode Productions (The Royal Treatment, Saving Zoe). Christina Mengert (Peace, Love & Misunderstanding, The Last Keepers, The Hating Game) wrote the screenplay based on the 2016 Emery Lord novel. Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell also star.

The film is scheduled to begin production in Ireland next spring.

Laura Marano (The Royal Treatment, Choose Live) is the actor and successful singer-songwriter launched by the wildly popular Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. Venessa Marano’s acting credits includes Switched At Birth, How To Deter A Robber and Gilmore Girls.

Brick Lane Entertainment will also serve as the sales rep at AFM for action film Walking Supply from director Derek Barnes and producers James Mark and Bruno Marin.

The partners said their new company will specialize in film financing, incentive funding, sales and distribution representation, as well as production of commercial films, television and multimedia content for a global audience through its dual headquarters. It will become a particular focal point for financing and production in Ireland.

“I’m thrilled to be in partnership with Todd, a longstanding colleague and friend. I believe we’ve found the perfect fit, and I am eager to rapidly build and expand our business ventures together,” said Evans.

Slater called Ireland “one of the most beautiful and iconic destinations on the planet. Having the ability to drive projects to this location, with the backing of our partners, allows us to make a significant impact in the independent content landscape. We look forward to working with the creative community to foster projects from inception through distribution.”

Some of Slater’s recent projects include King of Killers (from the creator and writer of Sony’s Underworld franchise) for Lions Gate, The Sacrifice Game for AMC’s Shudder and Code Red for Amazon.

Calabrian Rhode Productions “is thrilled to be partnering with Brick Lane Entertainment and Todd and Brandon on When We Collided. It is an enchanting and important story about love and finding yourself. We truly cannot wait to bring this film to audiences everywhere,” said Ellen Marano.

