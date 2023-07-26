Todd and Julie Chrisley are in 'nightmare' prison conditions, including 'black mold, asbestos,' and snakes 'slithering on the floor,' say their children Savannah and Chase

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley in 2018. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

Todd and Julie Chrisley are being kept in "nightmare" conditions at their minimum-security prisons.

That's according to Chase and Savannah Chrisley, who spoke in a new episode of the podcast "Unlocked."

"There are some things that are going to come to light that are disgusting," Savannah said.

Former reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are being kept in "nightmare" conditions at the two minimum-security prisons where they are carrying out their combined 19-year sentence, according to their children.

In the latest episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," released on Tuesday, Savannah Chrisley, and her brother Chase said the facilities where their parents are incarcerated are not fit for purpose as they have "black mold, asbestos," and — in Julie's case — snakes "slithering on the floor."

At the beginning of the episode, Savannah told listeners that Chase recently visited their father and "got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," which they both described as a "nightmare."

Savannah said that things weren't any better at Julie's facility, describing what their mother has been through as "insane."

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year and began their prison sentences in January. Todd is incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida, and Julie is incarcerated at Federal Medical Center, Lexington, in Kentucky.

Referencing Savannah's claim in February that her mother's prison did not have air conditioning, Chase said: "Now they both have no air."

Savannah Chrisley was joined by her brother Chase Chrisley for her latest episode of "Unlocked." Savannah Chrisley/YouTube

"They are both in states where it gets to be 100-plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning," said Chase.

"I mean, air conditioning is the least of it. When you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah said.

Savannah then claimed that their mom has snakes "just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and had seen snakes in her cell, "literally right there where her bed is."

According to Chase, the prison guards' way of dealing with the problem was by providing prisoners with Mace, a brand of pepper spray, to spray at the reptiles.

"That to me is an issue," Savannah said.

"No shit. I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase responded.

He added: "At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't expect anyone else to feel bad for them. People don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."

Savannah agreed, saying that it's a different case when "your loved one is sitting there literally having heatstroke and ending up in a hospital or not being fed properly."

A court sketch shows Todd and Julie Chrisley listen in court as their accountant was sentenced on November 21, 2022. Lauren Lacy

"There are some things that are going to come to light that are disgusting," she continued. "It will leave people speechless about the things that go on in the facilities. I'm ready for that time to come. It's just crazy to sit and watch Mom and Dad go through that, but luckily, they have the fight in them."

Federal Bureau of Prisons representatives for the two facilities did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside of regular business hours.

However, in February, a representative for FMC Kentucky told Insider that "for privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates."

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June 2022 of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements to make them appear wealthier than they were.

Their sentences were announced in November of that year. Todd, who prosecutors called the "mastermind" of the couple's years-long tax and bank fraud scheme, was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie, who prosecutors believed played a lesser role, was sentenced to seven years. They began their sentences on January 17.

