Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Cleared of $2 Million State Tax Evasion Charge

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been cleared of their state tax evasion charge.

The reality TV stars originally pleaded not guilty to the charge this past August, and on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Revenue officially exonerated the couple of the $2-million claim related to their state taxes between 2008 and 2016.

In fact, the state concedes that the Chrisleys actually overpaid their taxes for some years. The couple ended up having a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine,” Todd said in a statement. “We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

The Department of Revenue concluded that the Chrisleys owed no taxes for 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012, and were due refunds for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The only year they owed money for was 2009, which has since been paid by the family.

They are still facing federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes in the same years.

“We have maintained from day one that there has not been any tax evasion by our clients Todd and Julie Chrisley,” attorney Bruce H. Morris of Finestone, Morris & White, which is representing the Chrisleys in the federal tax case, said in a statement. “This settlement with the state is a big step in the direction of proving their innocence."

