Todd and Julie Chrisley have each already had their scheduled release from prison moved up more than a year

Julie Chrisley is having a "harder time" behind bars than her husband Todd Chrisley, their daughter Savannah Chrisley, has said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have each had more than a year shaved from their prison terms.

The couple was convicted in November 2022 of tax and bank fraud.

They reported to prison in January.

It's been about 8 months since reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison to serve their combined 19-year sentence on tax and fraud convictions – and they've already had their release dates moved up.

The couple, who are best known for their roles on the USA Network series "Chrisley Knows Best" and its spin-off "Growing Up Chrisley," were sentenced in Atlanta federal court in November 2022 for defrauding banks of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements that made it look as if they were wealthier than they were.

Prosecutors proved that the couple used the loans to buy expensive cars, take extravagant trips, and live a lifestyle they couldn't afford, while also hiding money from the IRS to avoid paying taxes.

At the time, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and his wife, Julie Chrisley, was sentenced to 7 years — but neither of them had to report to prison until after the holidays in January.

As of Thursday, Todd's prison release date from FPC Pensacola is scheduled for January 22, 2033, which is around two years short of 12 years, according to federal prison records.

Julie's scheduled release from FMC Lexington is October 19, 2028, which is one year and three months short of 7 years, records show.

"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals, who received exorbitant sentences," the couple's attorney, Jay Surgent told Insider Thursday. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at 5 years."

Surgent believes that the implementation of new sentencing guidelines in November will further reduce their sentences.

Todd and Julie Chrisley in an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best." USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It is quite common for inmates to serve less than the total sentence handed down by a judge, depending on the programming they participate in, their behavior, and their health.

As of 2018, eligible federal inmates are allowed up to 54 days of "good conduct time" off their sentence for each year of the sentence imposed by the court, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

They may also receive time off for any time served before their sentence, or for completing "Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction" programs.

The agency would not comment on the Chrisleys reduced time specifically, citing "privacy, safety, and security reasons."

Savannah Chrisley, the Chrisleys' daughter, said in May that her mom is struggling to adapt to prison life a lot more than her dad.

"It's definitely harder on her, I think, than my dad," she said in an episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," noting that Julie Chrisley is "scared."

