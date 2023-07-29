Todd Chrisley's celebrity status led to 'nightmare' prison mistreatment, 'no one seems to care': lawyer

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley claimed through his lawyer that he's been "singled out" and that his "celebrity status" has led to prison mistreatment.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley are currently serving out their combined 19-year sentence at separate facilities in Kentucky and Florida. Each reported to prison on January 17 after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion.

"Todd Chrisley was singled out in reference to the non-processing of his Cares Act application," the couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told Fox News Digital. "Someone was allowed to take a photo of him while he was sleeping, and this is a result of his celebrity status."

"The living conditions are horrible, and it was reported to me that there was a poisonous snake that was got into Julie's cell area that had to be embolized and taken out," he said. "As of this day she is sitting in 100 degree temperature with no air conditioning, and no one seems to care."

TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY'S DAUGHTER SAVANNAH REVEALS HER LIFE IS ‘FALLING APART’ AFTER PARENTS REPORTED TO PRISON

Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) are living in "nightmare" conditions in prison, the couple's lawyer and children claim.

Meanwhile, "Todd has no air conditioning, plumbing conditions are bad, there is mold and fungus everywhere, and again no one seems to care," Surgent explained. "Todd was making an application under the CARES Act ,which was purposely not processed administratively for himself as well as other inmates."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple's children first made allegations of their parents' "inhumane treatment" during an episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." They also claimed that the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had no air conditioning and had encountered poisonous snakes.

"No s---….I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. Like that's just ridiculous," Chase Chrisley said while speaking about the "nightmare" environment.

Story continues

"Air conditioning is the least of it. Whenever you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah continued.

"It's not ‘Fear Factor,’" Chase responded before Savannah chimed in, "I mean, Chase, it is prison, so we're not gonna sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons."

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office told Fox News Digital that safety is one of their "highest priorities" but wouldn't comment on "the conditions of confinement for any specific adult in custody."

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley reported to prison Jan. 17 to serve a combined 19 years for federal fraud convictions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while he was wife was sentenced to seven.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was given seven, after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They will each complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.

Julie's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges. She reported to the satellite minimum-security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Todd and Julie Chrisley became famous for their USA Network reality television program, "Chrisley Knows Best."

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He checked into a minimum-security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Prosecutors had claimed that the Chrisleys had submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie specifically had submitted fake credit reports while trying to rent a home in California.