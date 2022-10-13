Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Emotional Reunion With Daughter Lindsie After Years-Long Feud

The Chrisley family knows best when it comes to their bond.

Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley debuted their podcast Chrisley Confessions by sitting down with daughters Lindsie, 33 and Savannah, 25, to discuss the fight that led to Lindsie not speaking to her parents for years and how ultimately it made their family stronger.

"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement," Todd revealed to his eldest daughter on the Oct. 13 episode. "But I will tell you now looking back we needed this estrangement."

Todd continued, "There's no way that I would be where I am today if you had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."

The reality star—who is also dad to Chase and Grayson with Julie—shared that he "didn't know how to function" without speaking to his daughter multiple times throughout the day, stating, "It was cold turkey. But I'm grateful and thankful for the estrangement."

Lindsie echoed her dad's sentiment saying if she had to do it over, she "would have" listened to her family more.

Although the father-daughter duo had vowed to "never" speak to one another again after ceasing communication in 2021, they reunited over the summer.

"This all had to happen," Todd told Lindsie. "You and I, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement."

Todd also confessed that different variables such as Lindsie's divorce from ex Will Campbell—with whom she shares son Jackson, 10— played a role in their strained relationship, saying, "I don't think you could have truly, ever gotten to a place with me of understanding who I am, without being there yourself."

The Southern Tea host agreed, sharing, "I think there are certain lessons you have to learn on your own that other people can't teach you from their failures."

And since the reconciliation, the family has been sticking together for better or for worse, as Lindsie publicly stood by her parents after a federal judge found them guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June 2022.

The couples has denied the charges and are scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 21.

