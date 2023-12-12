Todd Chrisley Speaks Out From PRISON!

Todd Chrisley blasts his prison conditions via recorded messages that aired on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show, 'Cuomo.' The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star makes shocking allegations about his federal facility, including that a dead cat dropped from the ceiling onto their food supply. Todd also alleges that he faced retaliation behind bars, following Savannah Chrisley's social media posts about the prison’s alleged conditions. Todd's lawyer, Brian Entin, reached out to the prison, who said that 'there are nutritious foods' that are 'up to date and fine.' As Todd serves a reduced 10-year sentence in Florida, his wife, Julie Chrisley, is serving a reduced five-year sentence in Kentucky. Last year, the reality stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, but continue to plead their innocence amid their case appeal.

