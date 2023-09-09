Todd Chrisley & Julie Chrisley Expected To Be Released From Prison Early

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may be getting out of prison earlier than expected. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars reported to prison in January 2023 after their fraud convictions the year prior, and now, they both appear to have had time shaved off their sentences. Todd was sentenced to twelve years in prison at FPC Pensacola, but according to federal prison records, his current release date is Jan. 22, 2033, nearly two years earlier than he was originally expected to be released. Julie, meanwhile, had been sentenced to seven years at FMC Lexington. Per prison records, she's now set to be released on Oct. 19, 2028, one year and three months earlier than expected.

