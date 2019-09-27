Todd Chrisley Doesn't Celebrate Estranged Daughter Lindsie on National Daughter's Day

Although Todd Chrisley won’t ever stop loving his eldest child, Lindsie, the father and daughter’s relationship continues to be strained.

In celebration of National Daughter’s Day this week, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 50, posted loving and individual Instagram tributes to daughters Savannah and Chloe — and noticeably didn’t recognize Lindsie, 29, on the social media platform.

“Celebrating National Daughters Day, @savannahchrisley you have and are the most wonderful daughter any parents could ever ask for , you are kind , compassionate , funny, and beautiful (you get all of that from me but don’t tell your mom 😉) you are fiercely loyal and your faith in God inspires me always keep reaching , with all my heart , I love you with all my heart , always have , always will, …” Todd captioned a series of images of himself with Savannah, 22, on Thursday.

Shortly after he dedicated a post to the Growing Up Chrisley star, Todd shared a sweet smiling photo of himself and 6-year-old Chloe.

“And then there’s this little beauty , Happy Daughters day my sweet Chloe ..” wrote Todd. (Todd and his wife Julie have custody of granddaughter Chloe, whose father is Todd’s son, Kyle.)

Todd’s rep had no comment.

Lindsie has long been at odds with her family, but the tension made headlines last month after she accused Todd of attempted extortion after he and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 13 for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied.

Lindsie alleged in a Georgia police report obtained by TMZ in August that Todd and her brother Chase harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. She said in the report, which was filed on July 16, that her two family members “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Chase denied his sister’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd also denied his daughters claims, but in his denial alleged that Lindise had “extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray,” who are both alums of The Bachelorette.

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images More

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney Ghanayem said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”