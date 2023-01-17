Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison on bank fraud, tax evasion convictions

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
Julie and Todd Chrisley pictured in November 2019. (Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley pictured in November 2019. (Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Julie and Todd Chrisley began their prison sentences Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The couple's attorney did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars — whose show with their mostly adult children still has an unknown future — were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Though they faced 30 years each behind bars, they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in November. He was ordered to serve 12 years, while she was given seven.

They aren't at the same facility, either. While they were initially assigned to different prisons in Florida, where he's at the Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola, Entertainment Tonight reported that her designated location was changed on Dec. 20 from the Sunshine State's Correctional Institution Marianna to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky, where inmates require medical or mental health care.

The two have said they are innocent, blaming any wrongdoing on a former employee acting without their knowledge. They had requested to begin their sentences in three weeks, but it was denied, as was their request for bail pending their appeal to the courts.

Julie appeared on Tuesday's edition of their daughter Savannah's podcast, Unlocked, which was pre-recorded.

"I have come to a place, and it's taken me a while to get there, to know that God has a plan. God has a purpose for my pain. That this is not the end of the road for me or our family," she said. "And that my story, at some point, I hope and pray will help someone else at their lowest."

On Monday night, less than a day before he was scheduled to report, Todd shared footage of Georgia-based gospel singer Karen Peck performing the song "Four Days Late" before a packed audience. "HE is always on time," he captioned the video on social media, before adding the hashtag, "#fightthegoodfight." He, or someone from his team, deleted the post on Tuesday.

He said last month that he felt more religious than ever in the wake of their legal issues.

"In this storm that we're in, I feel like I'm closer to God than I've ever been," Todd said on he and Julie's own Chrisley Confessions podcast just after the sentencing. "But I find myself screaming out, because, you know, in the Bible, it says to scream out to God, to cry out to God. And, you know, with what we're going through right now, you've heard me do that. You've heard me say, 'God, please, I'm crying out to you.' I don't know what else to do. I'm asking for the truth to be revealed. I'm asking for you to shed light where there is darkness. I'm asking for our enemies to be exposed."

