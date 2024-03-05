'Today' show co-host Hoda Kotb gives update on daughter Hope: 'I've grown as a parent'

Business TechCrunch

Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary AWS has revealed that it will allow customers to transfer their data out of its ecosystem with no so-called "egress fees" attached. The news follows some two months after Google announced similar plans, though in Google's case as the third-biggest player in the public cloud triopoly after AWS and Microsoft, it was heavily incentivized to "lead by example" -- if it's cheaper to leave AWS or Azure entirely, then a company might just be more inclined to jump ship to Google Cloud. While AWS already allows customers to transfer up to 100GB of data per month off its servers for free, this won't cover companies looking to "lift and shift" their entire data stores to another provider -- and that is what is effectively changing for AWS customers as of today.