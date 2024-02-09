Toby Keith's son pays emotional tribute to country star: 'Strongest man I have ever known'

Toby Keith's son Stelen Covel is paying tribute to the late country music legend.

"You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero," Covel wrote in the caption of a Thursday post on Instagram. "An embodiment of the American Spirit. You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband."

Keith died "peacefully" at 62 on Monday surrounded by his family after a battle with stomach cancer, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website. "He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement said. He was diagnosed in 2021.

"Your impact is forever stamped on the world and on millions of people, yet not one person knew you the way I did. You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times. The best mentor a man could ask for," Covel, Keith's only son, wrote on Instagram.

In the lengthy caption, Covel said his dad "held a passion that was greater than mountains" and charted his own path.

"The only thing I truly ever wanted in life was to make you proud. I promise I will continue to make you proud. It’s not goodbye forever; it’s just goodbye for now. I love you cowboy," Covel ended the caption. Covel is one of Keith's three children with wife Tricia.

Keith first became famous with "Should've Been a Cowboy." His breakout hit was played 3 million times on radio stations, making it the most played country song of the 1990s.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis in a June 2022 Instagram post, noting he "spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery." "So far, so good," he wrote at the time. "I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Contributing: KiMi Robinson and Diana Leyva, USA TODAY; Marcus Dowling, The Nashville Tennessean; Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

