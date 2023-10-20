Toby Keith Will Play First Two Official Shows Since Cancer Diagnosis

On Friday, country star Toby Keith announced two concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 and 11. They are his first official headlining shows since revealing his cancer diagnosis in June 2022.

More from Deadline

‘Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while,”‘” he said on the video. “You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun.

“He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas.”

The shows coincide with the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been, or get up and go outside and don’t let the old man in.

“It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again,” he said. “First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life.”

Last month, a noticeably thinner Toby Keith appeared at the first People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville. He said then he’s “doing all right” and said, “I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it. It was my rock.”

Although he said he was feeling good at the event, he acknowledged the struggle is “a roller coaster.”

“You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down… It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today,” he said.

The 62-year-old country singer won the Country Icon Award during the ceremony.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.