Toby Keith, Larger-Than-Life Country Music Star, Dies at 62

Toby Keith, the country music singer and songwriter also known for his larger-than-life personality, died on Monday at the age of 62.

He “passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” his official website announced his death. “He fought his fight with grace and courage.”

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

The Nashville star’s country hits included the likes of “Who’s Your Daddy?,” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “Beer for My Horses” and “Made in America.” He also performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration concert at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial in 2017.

More recently, the music star performed at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September where he received the Country Icon Award.

Born Toby Keith Covel on July 8, 1961, he released his first studio album in 1993 under the title Toby Keith. He was signed to DreamWorks Records Nashville in 1998 and released the breakthrough single “How Do You Like Me Now?!” in 1999.

Keith also earned some acting credits. For example, he starred in TV commercials for Telecom USA and Ford.

He also featured in the 2006 film Broken Bridges, directed by Steven Goldmann and released by Paramount/CMT Films. The movie is set in small-town Tennessee, with Keith playing Bo Price, a washed-up country musician. The movie also stars Kelly Preston, Burt Reynolds, Tess Harper, and Lindsey Haun.

Keith also wrote and starred in the 2008 movie Beer for My Horses, based on his 2003 hit with Willie Nelson.

