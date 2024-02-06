Toby Keith dead at 62: His 2015 Delaware Online interview before final First State show

It was the summer of 2015 when Toby Keith helped headline the ill-fated country music and camping festival known as Delaware Junction alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.

Before his show closing out the second night of the Harrington festival, which never returned, a then-54-year-old Toby Keith spoke with Delaware Online/The News Journal to preview his performance.

And even though a presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton was starting to gain steam, Keith demurred when he was asked about the campaign, avoiding the subject only a dozen years after a highly publicized, politically-charged feud with The Dixie Chicks (now just The Chicks) during the Iraq War.

"It's fun sometimes to know that if you want to open up on some topic, you can open up. You can pull everyone's strings, just sit back, elbow your friends and say, 'Watch this!,'" Keith told us at the time. "People ask why I don't tweet more. It's because I might drink something and that wouldn't be a good thing."

Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"Toby passed peacefully ... surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," according to a statement posted on his website.

With 20 No. 1 country hits to his name ― "I Love This Bar," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue(The Angry American)," "How Do You Like Me Now?," "Made In America," "Should've Been a Cowboy" ― Keith performed in Delaware many times, including several stops at Delaware State Fair over the years.

But his biggest First State moment came in Harrington on the Delaware Junction stage, however, when the "Big Dog" performed for his biggest Delaware crowd as part of his "Good Times and Pick Up Lines" tour.

For his chat with Delaware Online/The News Journal, Keith was in a cheerful mood, talking about everything from his Northeast popularity to politics. (He couldn't resist.)

Toby Keith performs at the Delaware Junction music and camping festival in Harrington on August 15, 2015.

While his brasher songs and positions after 9/11 is what he's best known for, he also sang about inclusion and brotherhood, such as his single around the time of the interview: "Drunk Americans."

"We just raise up our glass/We don't give a rat's ass/If you're a Democrat or Republican/We're happy to be here and that you can see/We're just all drunk Americans," he sang.

"The country is so polarized with right wing/left wing stuff. Everybody in the world who is not a talking head on TV or a political activist has more in common than they do not have in common," he said. "I've never been a Republican in my whole life ... I come from a long line of Democrats ― I'm an Independent. But I've never been a Republican ― and I don't answer to it.

Toby Keith performs at the Delaware Junction music and camping festival in Harrington on August 15, 2015.

"I've never been a political-type guy, but I'll respond to you and tell you what's on my mind. It's mainly the way you're painted, but I wear it. I just know that if I wasn't making a difference, then they wouldn't be talking to me."

And when it came to performing in Delaware and the surrounding region, he prided himself on his draw.

"I probably do as well as anybody in the country in the Northeast," he said, fresh from major shows in New York and Washington, D.C. at the time. "I did an interview with a guy from a New Jersey newspaper last week and he said, 'We have a saying here: The summer doesn't start until you get here.' "

Toby Keith performs at the Delaware Junction music and camping festival in Harrington on August 15, 2015.

His interview came shortly after the singer/songwriter was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an honor he cherished. He was nominated for seven Grammy Awards across his career and did not win any.

"Part of that is politics inside the business," he said of his lack of awards, both with the Grammys and within the country music world. "But I came in as a songwriter and whenever this is over, I'll still be a songwriter. This hall of fame award is the one thing that puts a ribbon on top."

So did he have an extra big smile on his face after being induced after losing in his only two Grammy Award categories at the time?

Toby Keith performs at the Delaware Junction music and camping festival in Harrington on August 15, 2015.

"Oh no, it's giant. How do I get into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the only Grammy nominations I have are duets with Sting and Willie Nelson?" he said, breaking down into a laugh. "Two Grammy-friendly guys. It just shows you what goes into the real criteria of picking some of that stuff."

The Oklahoma-born country star said he has always had a chip on his shoulder, feeling like an outsider even in the country music world.

"I was never the music industry's poster child. I never lived in Tennessee," he said. "So I'm not at all the events shaking hands. I don't have many friends in the industry as most people do. It's good to keep a little bit of underdog ― it keeps you working hard."

